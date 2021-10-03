CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CBRE Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,109,000 after buying an additional 507,291 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 526,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,176,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

