Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.