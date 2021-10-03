Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Buys £36,800 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).
CEY opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.90 ($2.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.02%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
