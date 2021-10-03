CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.
CNP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,397,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 222,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
