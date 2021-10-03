CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CNP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,397,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 222,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

