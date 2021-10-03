Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

