Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

CERV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CERV opened at C$19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.79. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$19.47. The company has a market cap of C$299.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

