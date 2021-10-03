CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $416.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

