Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

CHTR stock opened at $738.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $771.21 and its 200-day moving average is $710.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

