Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

CTOUF stock remained flat at $$12.20 during midday trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

