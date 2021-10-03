Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 6.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 67,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,252,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,521,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

