China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 142.0% in September

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 66,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,255. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
