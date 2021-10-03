China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 142.0% in September

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 66,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,255. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

