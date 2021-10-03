China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.