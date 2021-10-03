China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 99.6% in September

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.6 days.

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $$1.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

