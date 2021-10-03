Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHOOF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,856. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Choom

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

