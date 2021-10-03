CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 25,997 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.