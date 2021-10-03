CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

