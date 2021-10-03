CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

