Cipher Market Capitalization Reaches $138,532.99 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $138,532.99 and $5,572.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00649471 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.90 or 0.01010716 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.