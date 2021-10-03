Citigroup Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,399. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

