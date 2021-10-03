Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31,493.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

