Citigroup Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $214,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.