Citigroup Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Twitter by 99.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 66.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,908.4% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.