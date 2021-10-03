Citigroup Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Twitter by 99.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 66.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,908.4% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

