City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,300 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CIO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 198,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,706. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

