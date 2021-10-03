Clarus Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Clarus Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Desjardins initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

