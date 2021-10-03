Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

CRXT stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.