ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.93.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

