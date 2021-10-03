Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 960.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.68 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

