Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 56.5% in September

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 26,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,625. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

