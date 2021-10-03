CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,210,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,904. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
