CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS remained flat at $$59.73 during trading on Tuesday. 1,468,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

