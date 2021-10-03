Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 37.3% in September

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.33 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.