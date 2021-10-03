Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.