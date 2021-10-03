Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.56 and last traded at $160.39. 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

