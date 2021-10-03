Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,068,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

