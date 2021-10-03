Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 19.28% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 3,967.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

NYSEARCA:BUYZ opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

