Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $102.96 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

