Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17.

