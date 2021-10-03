Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $179.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.95 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $244.01.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.