Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11.

