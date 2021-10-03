Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

