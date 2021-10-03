Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 112 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.