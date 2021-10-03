Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,452 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

