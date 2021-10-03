Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

