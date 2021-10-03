Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.