Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

