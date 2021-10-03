Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE ARW opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

