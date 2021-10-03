Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 27,830 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

