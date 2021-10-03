Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

