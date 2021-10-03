Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 508 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

