Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

